Novak Djokovic is trying his hand at basketball after conquering the tennis world. The Serbian tennis star tweeted a video of him playing basketball and making an impressive shot at a court. He also tagged LeBron James, asking if he is ready for a one-on-one duel with the NBA star. "Am I ready for a 1:1 @KingJames?" asked Novak Djokovic in his tweet. LeBron James was quick to respond as he dropped a "beautiful" remark on Novak Djokovic's basketball skills.

"Ha! I'm going to say I think you are!! Beautiful follow-thru on that shot buddy!" James replied to Djokovic's tweet.

Last week, Djokovic broke down in tears in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in Belgrade after he failed to make the final in the first leg of his Balkans charity tennis tournament.

"I am not crying because I missed the finals. I am just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds me of my childhood," the world number one told 4,000 fans packed into the Novak Tennis Centre on the banks of the Danube. "It's been an emotional few days and I want to thank everyone who supported the event and made it happen."

To a standing ovation, the 33-year-old added: "I love you all and thank you so much for coming."

The event had suffered an embarrassing setback last Saturday when the planned Montenegro leg of the four-nation tour was cancelled over coronavirus protocol rules.

Montenegro was due to be the third stop on June 27 and 28 after Croatia and before the conclusion in Bosnia.

But organisers said the visit to the neighbouring country was called off when it became apparent Serbia did not match strict health requirements.

(With AFP inputs)