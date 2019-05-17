 
Nick Kyrgios Smashes Racquet, Throws Chair Before Storming Off Court - Watch

Updated: 17 May 2019 10:04 IST

Nick Kyrgios berated the crowd for walking during the point before slamming his racquet amid a string of swear words.

Nick Kyrgios has a long and chequered history when it comes to discipline. © Screengrab @SI_Tennis

Nick Kyrgios threw down his racquet, hurled a chair and then walked off court after he was given a game penalty at the Italian Open on Thursday. The Australian was disqualified from the Italian Open after his foul-mouthed tantrum during his match against Norwegian Casper Ruud. The 24-year-old Kyrgios had made headlines earlier in the day after criticising rivals including top stars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

"Very eventful day to say to the least. Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default," Kyrgios later wrote on Instagram.

"Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe," he added before his troubles worsened when he was fined 20,000 euros and made to forfeit his tourmament prize money and ranking points.

His outburst came in his second round tie against Ruud who had won the first set 6-3.

Kyrgios won the second set 7-6 (7/5) to level.

Kyrgios berated the crowd for walking during the point before slamming his racquet amid a string of swear words.

"You're not supposed to walk across the court as I'm serving, do you understand that?," Kyrgios told a spectator.

Kyrgios then received a code violation and a game penalty.

"I'm giving 100 percent. I don't want to play when this shit is going on," Kyrgios was heard saying.

He then kicked a water bottle, before throwing a chair across court, packing his bag, shouting "I am fucking done".

Kyrgios has a long and chequered history when it comes to discipline.

In 2015, in one of his more notorious outbursts, he was fined for making a sexually disparaging remark in Canada about the girlfriend of three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka.

The following year, he was banned for eight weeks after being accused of not trying at the Shanghai Masters.

(With AFP Inputs)

