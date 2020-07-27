Naomi Osaka, the world's highest paid female athlete, enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While having a large fan base is largely a good thing, sometimes it can also cause celebrities some unwarranted trouble. Recently, Naomi Osaka received some mean comments from people on social media after she posted some of her pictures wearing a swimsuit. The 22-year-old tennis star lashed out at all those people who asked her to maintain her "innocent image" and "don't try to be someone you are not". "I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my "innocent image" and "don't try to be someone your not," Osaka tweeted.

I just wanna say it's creeping me out how many people are commenting @ me to maintain my "innocent image" and "don't try to be someone your not". You don't know me, I'm 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear? — NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) July 26, 2020

In her strong-worded tweet, the Japanese tennis star slammed all those who objected to her wearing swimsuits saying that no has any right to advise her on what clothes she should wear.

"You don't know me, I'm 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool. Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear?" wrote Osaka who is currently ranked 10th in the world.

According to a report released by Forbes magazine in May, Osaka, a two-time Grand Slam winner, surpassed tennis legend Serena Williams with annual earnings of $37.4 million to become the top paid female athlete in the world. Osaka earned $1.4 million more in prize money and endorsements than Serena Williams in last 12 months.

With this, Osaka also broke the record for most money earned in a single year by a female athlete. Previously, this record was held by retired Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova who had earned $29.7 million in 2015.

(With AFP inputs)