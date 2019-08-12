 
Naomi Osaka Returns To Number One In WTA Rankings

Updated: 12 August 2019 17:03 IST

Naomi Osaka benefitted from the second round defeat of former number one Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto.

Naomi Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne. © AFP

US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka returned to the world number one spot in the WTA rankings on Monday. The 21-year-old lost to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of last week's Rogers Cup but benefitted from the second round defeat of former number one Ashleigh Barty and the failure of Karolina Pliskova to reach the semis in Toronto. Osaka first hit top spot in January, after winning back-to-back majors in New York and Melbourne, making history as the first Japanese player to achieve it.

After seven weeks on top, Barty slips to second with Pliskova in third. 

The only other movement in the top 10 sees Williams, finalist in Toronto, climbing two places to eight with Sloane Stephens going in the other direction. 

Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who won the Rogers Cup following Williams' withdrawal with back spasms in the opening set of the final, climbs 13 places to 14.

WTA rankings as of August 12

1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 6,417 pts (+1)

2. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,256 (-1)

3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,185

4. Simona Halep (ROU) 5,223

5. Kiki Bertens (NED) 5,120

6. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,780

7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,577

8. Serena Williams (USA) 3,995 (+2)

9. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,565

10. Sloane Stephens (USA) 3,189 (-2)

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3,167

12. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,008

13. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,875

14. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 2,837 (+13)

15. Johanna Konta (GBR) 2,695 (-1)

16. Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 2,652 (-1)

17. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,647 (-1)

18. Madison Keys (USA) 2,557 (-1)

19. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,537 (-1)

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,380 (-1)

Highlights
  • Naomi Osaka lost to Serena Williams in the quarter-finals of Rogers Cup
  • Osaka benefitted from the 2nd round defeat of former No. 1 Ashleigh Barty
  • After seven weeks on top, Ashleigh Barty slips to second
