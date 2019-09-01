 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Defeats Coco Gauff In US Open Showdown

Updated: 01 September 2019 08:29 IST

Naomi Osaka dominated Coco Gauff to book a last-16 matchup against Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic.

Defending Champion Naomi Osaka Defeats Coco Gauff In US Open Showdown
Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0. © AFP

Top-ranked defending champion Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-0 on Saturday in a showdown at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the US Open fourth round. The 21-year-old from Japan, also the reigning Australian Open champion, dominated the American who reached the fourth round at Wimbledon to book a last-16 matchup against Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic. The emotional clash was followed by tearful on-court interviews, Naomi Osaka asking Coco Gauff to join her with the microphone as they met at the net.

"I said no because I knew I was going to cry the whole time," tearful Gauff said after Osaka talked her into it.

Gauff looked towards her doubles matches upcoming with partner Caty McNally then begged off, not wanting to spoil the moment for Osaka.

Gauff was aware of the controversial ending to last year's US Open final on the same court that left the awards ceremony a bittersweet one for Osaka -- fans booing after the umpire had awarded a penalty game to Osaka following insults from Serena Williams.

Osaka, fighting back her own tears, spoke to Gauff's parents, saying, "You guys raised an amazing player. I remember I used to see you guys training. Both of us made it and we're still working hard."

Osaka said the match was one of her best since winning the Australian Open.

"This is the most focused I've been since Australia," Osaka said, telling Gauff, "Sorry for playing you on this mentality."

After praising Gauff's movement skills on the court, Osaka appeared emotionally worn out over the moment.

"My brain isn't working any more," she said to end the interview. "I'm sorry."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Naomi Osaka defeated 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff
  • Naomi Osaka won 6-3, 6-0 to reach the US Open fourth round
  • Naomi Osaka will face Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic in the last 16
Related Articles
Rested Rafael Nadal Coasts At US Open As Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka Showdown Looms
Rested Rafael Nadal Coasts At US Open As Coco Gauff-Naomi Osaka Showdown Looms
Watch: Daniil Medvedev Savagely Trolls Jeering US Open Crowd In Bizarre On-Court Interview
Watch: Daniil Medvedev Savagely Trolls Jeering US Open Crowd In Bizarre On-Court Interview
"I
"I'll Come Find You": Novak Djokovic Clashes With US Open Fan During Practice Session. Watch Video
"Pain Free" Novak Djokovic Into US Open Last 16, Faces Stan Wawrinka Next
"Pain Free" Novak Djokovic Into US Open Last 16, Faces Stan Wawrinka Next
Serena Williams Juggles Motherhood, Fashion While Chasing History
Serena Williams Juggles Motherhood, Fashion While Chasing History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.