Mahesh Bhupathi Freaks Out As Wife Lara Datta Uses Grand Slam Towels To Block Rainwater

Updated: 29 August 2017 18:44 IST

Mumbai is in the grip of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Lara Dutta used her husband's towels to block rainwater from seeping into their house. © Twitter

As heavy rain lashed Mumbai on Tuesday flooding roads, rail tracks, hospitals and homes, actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi posted a photo on Twitter demonstrating how she stopped water from seeping into her house. She has used her husband and tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi's towels from major tournaments. Rolled up against the large glass doors, she explained, were towels from the Wimbledon, the US Open and also the Australian and French Open. Needless to say, her husband was not amused. 

Here is the exchange on Twitter:

"Putting our Wimbledon,US Open, Aus Open &French Open towels to good use!@Maheshbhupathi #MumbaiRain.Stay safe & indoors if possible folks!," Lara Dutta wrote on Twitter.

A flabbergasted Bhupathi quickly replied: "Are u kidding me !!!! That's years of hard work"

Not all players leave with a Grand Slam trophy in hand and while the Indian tennis star might have a full trophy cabinet, tennis players cherish the towels they accumulate.

Bhupathi is one the legends of Indian tennis, having won four men's doubles Grand Slam titles and eight mixed doubles crowns.

Bhupathi has won the Australian Open twice (both mixed doubles), French Open four times (two men's and two mixed doubles), Wimbledon thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles) and the US Open also thrice (two mixed and one men's doubles).

