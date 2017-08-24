Milos Raonic Out Of US Open With Wrist Injury

Milos Raonic joins Novak Djokovic, Stan Wawrinka, Kei Nishikori in the list of stars to miss the US Open.

Canadian Milos Raonic has withdrawn from the US Open with a left wrist injury, the world number 11 announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Raonic, 26, said in the post he had a procedure on Wednesday to remove "portions of bone" that had been causing him discomfort for weeks. "I have too much respect for the US Open and my fellow competitors to take a spot in the draw when I know I cannot give full effort due to this injury," Raonic wrote on the social media site. "I am crushed to miss this event and a chance to play in front of the fantastic New York crowd, but I truly had no other options."

The US Open, final Grand Slam of the season, starts on Monday at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Raonic is just the latest forced out of the tournament, which features a men's field headed by Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer but missing injured Novak Djokovic, reigning champion Stan Wawrinka and former finalist Kei Nishikori of Japan.

The Canadian reached the quarter-finals of both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, but has been hampered all season by injury.

After losing his opening match at the Montreal Masters he pulled out of last week's tournament in Cincinnati.

In his message to his fans, Raonic said he was already back in the gym, beginning rehabilitation.

"I look forward to rejoining the tour healthier and stronger and finishing the 2017 year in proper form," he said.