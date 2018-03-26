Miami Open 2018: Marin Cilic Beats Vasek Pospisil To Enter Quarters

Croatian tennis star Marin Cilic qualified for the ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Miami with his 7-5 and 7-6 (4) victory over Canada's Vasek Pospisil. Pospisil, No. 77 in the ATP rankings, had the chance to break the World No.3 Croatian's service at the beginning of Sunday's match. But he failed to take advantage of the two opportunities provided by Cilic, who did benefit from a break in the 12th game, thus winning the first set, reports EFE news agency. In the second set, the Canadian delivered a break and the Croat threw in another two, ultimately resulting in a tie-break that Cilic won.