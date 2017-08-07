 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Maria Sharapova Gets China Open Wildcard

Updated: 07 August 2017 20:53 IST

Maria Sharpova has still only played four tournaments since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban for the use of meldonium.

Maria Sharapova Gets China Open Wildcard
Maria Sharapova has accepted an invitation to make her 7th appearance at the China Open. © AFP

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova has accepted an invitation to make her seventh appearance at the China Open in Beijing. The five-time Grand Slam champion missed Wimbledon and the entire grasscourt season with a thigh injury, then was forced to withdraw from her comeback tournament in Stanford with an arm injury last week.

The Russian has still only played four tournaments since returning in April from a 15-month doping ban for the use of meldonium.

"I'm very happy to announce that I will return to Beijing and play the China Open this October," the 30-year-old said in a statement. "This is especially exciting as it will be my first tournament in Asia this year!"

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams and home favourites Zhang Shuai and Peng Shuai will also take part in the Beijing event, which runs from September 24 to October 8.

Topics : Maria Sharapova Tennis
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Maria Sharapova Pulls Out Of Rogers Cup With Left Arm Injury
Maria Sharapova Pulls Out Of Rogers Cup With Left Arm Injury
Wimbledon: Without Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova, Women's Draw Wide Open
Wimbledon: Without Serena Williams And Maria Sharapova, Women's Draw Wide Open
Maria Sharapova Opts Against Wimbledon Wildcard
Maria Sharapova Opts Against Wimbledon Wildcard
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.