England and Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford on Tuesday took to Twitter to send a message of support to 18-year-old British teenager Emma Raducanu who had to quit midway through her Wimbledon Round of 16 match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic on Monday due to breathing difficulties. Raducanu took to Twitter to share a statement and express her gratitude for the support she received after the incident. She also reassured supporters that she was feeling better. Responding to her tweet, Rashford said that he too had a similar experience while playing for England's Under-16 team and encouraged her by saying that the country is proud of her.

"It happened to me playing for the national team in U16s against Wales. I remember it to this day. No explanation for it and it never happened again," Rashford tweeted.

"You should be very proud of yourself. The country is proud of you. Glad to read your feeling better," the striker added.

Rashford's England teammate Jude Bellingham - himself a teenager as well - also expressed his support for Raducanu.

"Well done for your top performances, Emma. Head up and keep going!" he wrote.

Raducanu was down 4-6, 0-3 against Tomljanovic when she pulled out of the match.

In her statement, she wrote that at the end of the first set, she started to breathe heavily and felt dizzy "after some super intense rallies".

She added that her medical team advised her not to continue.

She said "although it felt like the hardest thing in the world not to be able to finish my Wimbledon on the court, I was not well enough to carry on."