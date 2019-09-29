Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation on his radio programme "Mann Ki Baat", heaped praise on Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev on Sunday. Daniil Medvedev suffered a 5-7, 3-6, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6 loss to Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal in the US Open final on September 8. PM Modi said that he was "stirred" by Daniil Medvedev's speech after his defeat at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. "It surely stirred me. He won hearts with humility and simplicity; an epitome of the spirit of sportsmanship in the truest sense that he is, in letter and spirit," PM Modi said on "Mann Ki Baat".

PM Modi revealed that he had watched the US Open final between Nadal and Medvedev and heard the latter's "heart-winning" speech.

"I am just as common a person like everyone else. Being an ordinary citizen, whatever affects you, has the same effect on me as well. Hence I too heard the speech and watched the tennis match between Nadal and Medvedev. Sheer simplicity and maturity displayed by Medvedev touched everyone," he said.

"These are moments that go way beyond winning and losing, where victory and defeat cease to matter. As a matter of fact, this young player has won the hearts of people across the globe," PM Modi added.

"Champion Nadal also showered praise on Daniil after the match. Looking at the loser's enthusiasm and the winner's humility in one match was worth watching."

"If you haven't heard Daniil Medvedev's speech yet, I urge you, especially the youth to watch this video. People across all ages and class will get to learn a lot from this," the Prime Minister added.

Nadal claimed his 19th Grand Slam title following the thrilling five-set. It was also his fourth US Open title, having won the silverware earlier in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

Nadal is the first man to claim five major titles after turning 30. But it took a supreme effort from the Spanish maestro.

Medvedev bounced back from the defeat sooner than expected and won the ATP event in Saint Petersburg with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Borna Coric on September 22.

World number four Medvedev, who since July has reached five finals in as many tournaments, won his third title of the year and sixth of his career.

(With AFP inputs)