Live Score, Australian Open Men's Singles Final: Federer Break Up Against Nadal

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be facing each other in their 9th Grand Slams final.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer will be facing each other in their 9th Grand Slams final. © AFP

It is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal again! The two greats of the game, who share possibly the greatest rivalry in the history of the game, will take on each other once again, this time in the men's singles final of the 2017 Australian Open on Sunday. Nadal has struggled with injuries, especially his wrist which made him miss Wimbledon last year, and last reached the final of a Grand Slam event in 2014. On Sunday though, he can win his second Australian Open title and become the first man in the Open era -- and only the third man in history -- to win each of the four Grand Slam titles twice.

Get live updates and live score of Australian Open men's singles final here.

14:37 IST: Nadal showing some grit in his service game. Never the one to give up!

14:34 IST: Federer is looking in ominous touch. He is racking up the winners. Takes 5-3 lead with an ace. Yet to drop a point on his first serve.

14:31 IST: Federer breaks Nadal! He now leads 4-3 in the first set.

14:30 IST: Federer has two break points in the first now.

14:24 IST: Another strong service game from Nadal. He leads 3-2.

14:20 IST: Federer is nailing those forehand winners. All square at 2-2 as the Swiss easily holds serve.

14:18 IST: Jamie Murray gives his take on Federer's position on the baseline against Nadal.

Fed playing so close to baseline these days. His timing is off the charts but ultimate challenge - do that successfully vs Rafa topspin FH. — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) January 29, 2017

14:17 IST: Nadal gets lucky with a net point and closes out the game to take 2-1 lead.

14:16 IST: First double fault of the match and it's from Nadal. 30-all!!

14:14 IST: BOOM!! What a forehand winner from the Swiss. Nadal had no chance. Crisp, clean hitting from Federer already.

14:13 IST: Federer holds his serve to make it 1-1. Nadal took a very deep position on Federer's first serve.

14:12 IST: Federer with a brilliant forehand winner makes it 40-15 on his serve.

14:08 IST: Nadal comfortably holds serve to love and takes a 1-0 lead in the final.

14:07 IST: First point of the final goes to Nadal as Federer makes a backhand error.

14:06 IST: Nadal starts with a fault!

14:05 IST: And we are all set to begin!!

13:58 IST: Rafael Nadal wins the toss and will serve first in the final

13:56 IST: This is what the two players will be battling out for.

Former Australian Tennis player, Ashley Cooper, carries the Sir Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for the #AusOpen 2017 men’s final #Fedal pic.twitter.com/LRtDjhEDiV — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

13:55 IST: Here come the two players. Federer followed by Nadal. Both get a standing ovation from the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena.

13:38 IST: This will be the ninth meeting in a Grand Slam final between these two legends. And a mouth-watering clash awaits us all.

A spectacular light show to kick things off on RLA...#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/npUa1cGZH4 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2017

13:33 IST: Earlier in the day there was bad new for Indian tennis fans as Sania Mirza and her Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost out to Abigail Spears and Juan Sebastian Cabal in the mixed doubles final.

13:32 IST: We are about half an hour away from the start of what is expected to be a memorable final between the golden oldies of men's tennis.

13:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 2017 Australian Open men's singles final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

Swiss maestro Federer, on the other hand, himself stated that he was on "one leg" as he missed the latter half of the 2016 season due to his knee surgery, not to mention his back which also bothered him.

But there they are. The two greats will once again take on each other in what will be their first Major final since the 2011 French Open when Nadal won in four sets.

With Federer and Nadal both returning from injuries, and neither having won a Major since mid-2014, a ninth Grand Slam final between two of the most dominant men in the sport was considered an extreme long shot at Melbourne Park. Nadal leads Federer leads 6-2 in Major finals.