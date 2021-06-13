Story ProgressBack to home
French Open 2021 Men's Singles Final Live Updates: Novak Djokovic Fights Back To Take 3rd Set vs Stefanos Tsitsipas
French Open 2021 Final: Novak Djokovic won the third set 6-3 after going two sets down against Stefanos Tsitsipas.
French Open Final Live: Novak Djokovic claimed the third set 6-3.© Twitter/Roland Garros
Stefanos Tsitsipas took a huge 2-0 lead after winning the second set 6-2 in the final against Novak Djokovic. Earlier on, the Greek came out on top in the opening set 7-6 after winning the first set tiebreak 8-6 through some sublime shots under pressure.
French Open 2021 men's singles final Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas live updates from Court Philippe-Chatrier in France
- 21:16 (IST)Novak Win 3rd Set!World number one for a reason.
- 21:13 (IST)Tsitsipas Holds!Tsitsipas holds in the eighth game of the third set.Novak to serve for the set.
- 21:05 (IST)Novak Looking Dangerous!Novak Djokovic is looking up to the challenge in the third set.
- 20:54 (IST)Novak Breaks!Novak persistence says as he breaks Tsitsipas after five break points.Takes 3-1 lead in the third set.
- 20:50 (IST)4 Break Points Saved!Tsitsipas is not letting go off things so easily.4 break points saved.
- 20:47 (IST)Break Points Saved!Tsitsipas saves 2 break points.Novak putting the Greek's serve under pressure. (2-1, 40-40 Third set)
- 20:41 (IST)Novak Hangs On!Novak hangs on in the third game of the third set.Tsitsipas continuing the good show after winning the first two sets.
- 20:34 (IST)Third Set Begins!Third set underway.Novak starts strong in the opening game.
- 20:29 (IST)A Tsitsipas Show!Tsitsipas is two sets up now. What a show from the Greek!
- 20:27 (IST)Tsitsipas Wins 2nd Set!Tsitsipas takes the second set 6-2 and looks on course for a huge third set to claim the title.Sit tight!
- 20:25 (IST)Tsitsipas To Serve For The 2nd Set!Tsitsipas breaks Novak again.Takes a 5-2 lead and will serve for the second set now.
- 20:18 (IST)Tsitsipas Takes Lead!Tsitsipas takes a 4-2 lead in the second set.Novak serve under pressure.
- 20:08 (IST)10/10 For Effort!Giving it their all, both players. That's what it takes to win a Slam.
- 20:04 (IST)Determined!Tsitsipas is already 2-0 up in the second set.
- 20:00 (IST)2nd Set Starts, Tsitsipas Breaks!Tsitsipas starts the second set exactly where he left off at the end of the first.Breaks Novak's serve in the opening game of the second set.
- 19:54 (IST)Tsitsipas Wins 1st Set!Tsitsipas' incredible performance under pressure helped him win the tiebreak and claim the first set 7-6 (8-6)
- 19:50 (IST)Where Is This Set Going?6-6 in the Tiebreak. Phenomenal stuff by both the players.
- 19:44 (IST)Intense Tiebreak!Tsitsipas took a 4 point lead in the tiebreak but Novak closed the gap with two back-to-back points.
- 19:41 (IST)Tiebreak As Novak Is Broken!Tsitsipas shows that he's no pushover.Levels the set 6-6. Tiebreak Now!
- 19:40 (IST)Three Break Points For The Greek!Tsitsipas gets three break points.Can the greek level the scoreline?
- 19:38 (IST)World Number Now For You!Novak showing real class in the finals.
- 19:35 (IST)Tsitsipas Broken!Djokovic breaks Tsitsipas in the 11th game.Djokovic to serve out for the first set!
- 19:33 (IST)Break Point!Break Point for Djokovic now.How the fortunes have tilted so quick. Tsitsipas hanging on.
- 19:28 (IST)Set Saved By Novak!Djokovic comes up on top in the longest rally in the most important point of the set.Stuff of Champions!
- 19:26 (IST)Set Point For Tsitsipas!Tsitsipas needs one more point to take a one set lead.Huge point coming up.
- 19:25 (IST)Can Tsitsipas Break Serve?Tsitsipas making it hard for Novak to hold serve in a crucial game.15-30 in the opening set at 4-5 with Tsitsipas leading.
- 19:19 (IST)Back On His Feet!Novak was back on his feet after a scary tumble.
- 19:18 (IST)4-4, Opening Set!Djokovic back level 4 games to all.Both players showing no signs of nerves here. (4-4, Opening Set)
- 19:16 (IST)Bjorn Borg Spotted!Bjorn Borg enjoying the final at the court.
- 19:12 (IST)Djokovic Falls Nasty!Djokovic takes a nasty tumble while returning a timely placed drop shot by Tsitsipas.World number one up and ready again.
- 19:09 (IST)Djokovic Showing Class!Djokovic not burning any sweat for now.Closes his game without dropping any points. 3-3 (No break of serve, opening set)
- 19:05 (IST)Stefanos Holds On!Tsitsipas holds on to a tight game.Takes a 3-2 lead in the opening set. (No breaks)
- 19:01 (IST)Drop Shot Winner!Djokovic putting on a show here!Closes his second game without a point dropped with a drop shot winner. (2-2)
- 18:57 (IST)Tsitsipas Takes Lead!Tsitsipas makes a statement with a relatively better service game.Finishes it off with an Ace.Tsitsipas leading 2-1 (No Breaks)
- 18:54 (IST)Long Rally!Tsitsipas wins a crucial opening point of his second service game.Wins a volley winner after strong baseline shots.
- 18:52 (IST)Strong Service!Djokovic races to a 30-love lead. Serving calmly.
- 18:51 (IST)Tsitsipas Holds!Tsitsipas takes 1-0 lead and hangs on in a seven-minute opening game.Djokovic to serve.
- 18:50 (IST)Break Point Saved!Second break point saved by Tsitsipas.Deuce.
- 18:49 (IST)Tsitsipas Winner!Tsitsipas comes in with a huge single-handed backhand winner with Djokovic on advantage.Deuce again.
- 18:48 (IST)Deuce Again!Tsitsipas still holding on somehow.40-All
