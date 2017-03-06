 
Leander Paes Keeps Place in Indian Davis Cup Team For Uzbekistan Tie

Updated: 06 March 2017 17:40 IST

The tie, which will be India's first with Mahesh Bhupathi as the non-playing captain, will also witness the return of Rohan Bopanna.

There was a question mark over Leander Paes' inclusion in the team. © AFP

Veteran tennis star Leander Paes was on Monday retained in the India's Davis Cup team for next month's Asia/Oceania Zone tie against Uzbekistan. The tie, which will be India's first with Mahesh Bhupathi as the non-playing captain, will also witness the return of Rohan Bopanna.

Bopanna was not included for last month's tie against New Zealand that Indian won 4-1.

He did extremely well at the just-concluded Dubai ATP 500 event, where he reached the final with partner Marcin Matkowski. En route the summit clash, he also got the better of Paes and his partner Gracia Gulliermo-Lopez in the semifinals.

India will go in with two specialist singles players in Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramnathan.

(With inputs from PTI)

