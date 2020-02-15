 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Leander Paes Finishes Second Best In His Last ATP Tour Match In India

Updated: 15 February 2020 23:48 IST

Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Leander Paes Finishes Second Best In His Last ATP Tour Match In India
Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden lost the final of Bengaluru Open. © Twitter

Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open on Saturday. Paes, who is playing his final year of professional tennis, and his Australian partner Ebden were no match for their rivals, losing 0-6 3-6 in the summit clash that lasted just 56 minutes.  Paes, 46, and Ebden had qualified for the final after beating third seeds Andre Goransson of Sweden and Indonesia's Christopher Rungkat 7-5 0-6 10-7 in the semifinals. 

Raja and Ramanathan, on the other hand, entered the last-four round after Saketh Myneni and Matt Reid of Australia conceded the other semifinal contest. 

India's campaign in singles came to an end on Thursday after the likes of Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha and Sidhart Rawat -- all crashed out. 

After the defeat, an emotional Paes said he will miss the massive support from the home crowd. 

"The fact that I've played my last match in India - it sunk in after the match when I was signing autographs. A young girl - must have been five or six years old - gave me a 'One Last Roar' t-shirt which was twice her size," he said. 

"She gave it to me and said, 'Leander, can you sign this?'. She must have been about 40 years younger to me, and she wanted my autograph. It meant a lot to me, because she recognised the effort I have put into my career. 

"And when I signed the t-shirt and gave it to her, she turned around and said 'Bye'. She said bye. That's a great way to go," Paes added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis Leander Paes
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note
  • Leander Paes and Matthew Ebden lost in the final of Bengaluru Open
  • Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan won the match in straight sets
Related Articles
Dubai Tennis Championships: Kim Clijsters Faces Tough Return Against Kiki Bertens
Dubai Tennis Championships: Kim Clijsters Faces Tough Return Against Kiki Bertens
Sofia Kenin, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Help USA Beat Latvia to Reach Fed Cup Finals
Sofia Kenin, Bethanie Mattek-Sands Help USA Beat Latvia to Reach Fed Cup Finals
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Play To Record Crowd In Cape Town
Emotional Naomi Osaka Endures Surprise Fed Cup Loss To Sara Sorribes Tormo
Emotional Naomi Osaka Endures Surprise Fed Cup Loss To Sara Sorribes Tormo
Leander Paes Says Indian Tennis Needs Icons Like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand To Nurture Youngsters
Leander Paes Says Indian Tennis Needs Icons Like Rahul Dravid, Pullela Gopichand To Nurture Youngsters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.