Leander Paes, Andre Sa Knock Out Top Seeds in Auckland

Updated: 11 January 2017 18:24 IST

Leander Paes and Andre Sa knocked out top seeds Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi in straight sets to mark their first victory together.

Leander Paes and Andre Sa will play the quarterfinals in Auckland. © AFP

Indian tennis legend Leander Paes and his new partner Andre Sa knocked out top seeds Treat Huey and Max Mirnyi from the ASB Classic in Auckland on Wednesday. This is the Indo-Brazilian pair's first victory together, winning the contest 7-6(3), 6-3 to enter the quarterfinals of the $508,360 hard court event ahead of the start of the Australian Open.

Paes and Sa, who lost the first round at Chennai Open to eventual runners-up Purav Raja and Divij Sharan, lost their serve once and broke their rivals twice in the match, lasting one hour and 14 minutes.

They next face the wildcard pair of Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Deloliner.

 

 

 

 

Since Daniell is likely to be in the New Zealand team which will travel to India for the Asia/Oceania Group I tie in February, the match will give Paes a chance to have a measure of him as they will be up against each other in the doubles rubber.

Meanwhile, at the WTA Apia International, top seeds Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova reached the semifinals with a 6-3 6-4 win over wildcard entrants Madison Brengle and Arina Rodionova.

(With inputs from PTI)

