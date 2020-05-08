Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Lara Dutta Expects Husband Mahesh Bhupathi To Emerge As Dancing Peacock Post Lockdown

Updated: 08 May 2020 16:59 IST

Lara Dutta and husband Mahesh Bhupathi have shared many posts on social media and kept their fans engaged.

Mahesh Bhupathi received a hilarious request from his wife Lara Dutta on Instagram. © Instagram

Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi received a hilarious request from his wife Lara Dutta on social media on Friday. As the coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a halt, Mahesh Bhupathi's actress wife Lara Dutta wants him to come out as a dancing peacock once the lockdown gets over. "@Maheshbhupathi please note!!! This is how I expect you to emerge post lockdown!!!" Lara Dutta said as she retweeted a video of dancing peacock shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan had captioned the WhatsApp forward video, saying: "Will the peacock able to impress partner with such show off. Via WA."

Both Bhupathi and Lara keep their fans entertained with their frequent social media posts.

Last month, Lara Dutta celebrated her 42nd birthday and she did it in style, despite the lockdown. Bhupathi shared the pictures from Lara's "virtual" birthday party on his Instagram profile. He shared multiple pictures of the birthday girl along with himself and their daughter Saira.

"Virtual birthday party done .. Happy Birthday, Lara. May God continue to bless you with this amazing husband and incredible kid for another few decades atleast. Yes, we ate well today," Bhupathi captioned the pictures on Instagram.

In another Instagram post, Lara called Bhupathi her second "favourite person on the planet".

"The many moods of watching Frozen 2 with my favourite person on the planet! Sorry Mahesh Bhupathi, you know you come a close second," Lara Dutta captioned a few pictures on Instagram, in which she can be seen enjoying the movie with her head resting on daughter Saira's lap.

Lara and former tennis player Bhupathi got married in 2011 and Saira was born in 2012.

