 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Kei Nishikori Survives Opening Grass Test In Halle

Updated: 18 June 2018 21:57 IST

Kei Nishikori worked for just under 90 minutes to beat his 159th-ranked German opponent 6-3, 7-6 (7/3).

Kei Nishikori Survives Opening Grass Test In Halle
Kei Nishikori reacts after a point against Matthias Bachinger. © AFP

Japan's Kei Nishikori had to fight through a tiebreaker to start his grass season with a win on Monday as he beat Matthias Bachinger in the ATP Halle tournament. The seventh seed who has twice played semi-finals at the event, worked for just under 90 minutes to beat his 159th-ranked German opponent  6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and reach the second round. Nishikori, a former top 10 regular now ranked 27th after wrist injuries last season, was joined in the second round by fourth seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, who beat the second German on the day, putting out  Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 6-1. "It's never easy but I think I played a very solid, decent match," Nishikori said. "He can be dangerous on grass, he came to net well.

"If he had won the second set, it could have been tight, you never know what can happen in the third. I'm happy with how I'm playing and looking forward to the next round.

"Everything is working well but I cannot expect to much coming back from injury. I'm just glad to be back at this level again."

Dutchman Robin Haase provided early drama with his 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 comeback victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Roger Federer, who won in Stuttgart on Sunday, returned to Germany after a rapid visit to Switzerland.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner raced home by car Sunday night from southern Germany to watch Switzerland draw Brazil 1-1, then flew to Halle on Monday to prepare for his opening match.

The 36-year-old took back the top ranking form Rafael Nadal for the second time this season on Monday, but, according to the ATP, has to win a record 10th Halle crown if he is to enter Wimbledon on the top world ranking.

 

Comments
Topics : Tennis Kei Nishikori
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nishikori is currently at 27th position in ATP rankings.
  • Wrist injuries last season resulted in drop in rankings for Nishikori.
  • Nishikori defeated his German opponent in just under 90 minutes.
Related Articles
Kei Nishikori Survives Opening Grass Test In Halle
Kei Nishikori Survives Opening Grass Test In Halle
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Reaches His First Quarterfinal Of 2018
Italian Open: Novak Djokovic Reaches His First Quarterfinal Of 2018
Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Kei Nishikori In First Round
Madrid Open: Novak Djokovic Edges Past Kei Nishikori In First Round
Rafael Nadal Swats Aside Kei Nishikori To Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
Rafael Nadal Swats Aside Kei Nishikori To Seal 11th Monte Carlo Crown
Monte Carlo Masters: Kei Nishikori Wears Down Alexander Zverev To Set Up Rafael Nadal Final
Monte Carlo Masters: Kei Nishikori Wears Down Alexander Zverev To Set Up Rafael Nadal Final
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.