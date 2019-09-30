Novak Djokovic, who is currently in Tokyo to compete in the Japan Open, took some time off to experience Japan's traditional sport -- Sumo Wrestling. The World No. 1 male tennis player not only saw the sumo wrestlers practice from a distance but also learnt some techniques related to the sport and acted as a referee for a match-up between two sumo wrestlers. The 32-year-old from Serbia posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account, recalling how he used to follow the sport with his brother and father during the 90s in Serbia. Djokovic also revealed who they used to support while watching the sport on TV.

"Sumo wrestling sport is sacred in Japan. I had the of honour experiencing what it feels like to be up there with these warriors. I had a slight weight deficit but I was very close to moving the guy an inch. They say they eat at least 10,000 calories a day to be strong and big. Don't know if I can match that to be honest. I remember following sumo during the 90s at home in Serbia with my dad and brothers and especially supporting Akebono Yokozuna. Where is he now so I can show him how big I became? #NovakGoesSumo," Djokovic's post read.

"I felt that I am out of shape [for sumo] a little bit. I think with a few more kilos, I'll be ready to compete," Djokovic was quoted as saying by ATP.

The 2019 Wimbledon winner then went on to reveal what he needs to do to be able to pose a challenge to the Sumo athletes.

"Probably three times as much as I have right now would be the right measurement for me to compete,"Djokovic said.

At the Japan Open, Djokovic has been seeded first and will take on Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the first round on Tuesday.