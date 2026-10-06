Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner on Tuesday announced the end of his 2026 season due to a knee injury he has been battling since July this year. The World No.1 has not been in action since winning Wimbledon and subsequently missed the North American hard-court swing and the Asian swing. He took to social media to confirm his decision to end the season and confirmed that he is undergoing a course of treatment for his knee. "Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment on my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over," Sinner said on social media.

"The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions, and this year is going to be different. Having missed the US Open too, Sinner said that he is prioritising his long-term career. "But at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career. I will do everything possible to get back to 100 per cent. I will thank you in advance for your support and hope to see you very, very soon on court again," he added.

Sinner was in stellar form earlier in the season, where he won five consecutive ATP Masters 1000 titles in Indian Wells, Miami, Monte-Carlo, Madrid and Rome, which also helped him complete his Career Golden Masters. He is also a two-time reigning champion at the Nitto ATP final.

He also had a match-winning streak of 30 until he lost in the second round of the Roland Garros to Juan Manuel Cerundolo. However, the Italian won the Wimbledon title after beating Alexander Zverev in the final to claim his first crown at the grass-court major. This was his last appearance. He had earlier lost in the Australian Open semifinal to Novak Djokovic.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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