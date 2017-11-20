 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Jana Novotna, Former Wimbledon Champion, Dies Aged 49

Updated: 20 November 2017 15:46 IST

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after suffering from cancer, the WTA said on Monday.

Jana Novotna, Former Wimbledon Champion, Dies Aged 49
Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after suffering from cancer. © Twitter

Former Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna has died at the age of 49 after suffering from cancer, the WTA said on Monday. Novotna, who won the Wimbledon title in 1998 when she defeated France's Nathalie Tauziat in the final, died on Sunday in her native Czech Republic surrounded by her family, a WTA statement said. She played in two other Wimbledon singles finals, losing to Steffi Graf in 1993 and to Martina Hingis in 1997.

Novotna also won four Wimbledon doubles titles with compatriot Helena Sukova in 1989 and 1990, with Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario in 1995 and with Hingis in 1998.

Wearing her distinctive headband, she won doubles titles at all four Grand Slam tournaments.

Born on October 2, 1968, Novotna won a total of 24 singles tournaments and 76 doubles tournaments in her career that spanned from 1987 to 1999.

She also won the Fed Cup with the former Czechoslovakia in 1988.

Topics : Tennis
Get the latest India vs Sri Lanka 2017 news, check India vs Sri Lanka 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Sri Lanka 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
ATP World Tour Finals: Grigor Dimitrov Beats David Goffin To Clinch Title
ATP World Tour Finals: Grigor Dimitrov Beats David Goffin To Clinch Title
ATP Finals: David Goffin Shocks Roger Federer To Reach Final
ATP Finals: David Goffin Shocks Roger Federer To Reach Final
Serena Williams Marries Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian, Couple Share Beautiful Pictures Of Wedding Day
Serena Williams Marries Reddit Co-Founder Alexis Ohanian, Couple Share Beautiful Pictures Of Wedding Day
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.