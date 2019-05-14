 
Serena Williams Withdraws From Italian Open With Knee Problem

Updated: 14 May 2019 21:37 IST

The 23-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal comes a day after she beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson.

 

Serena Williams withdrew from the Italian Open on Tuesday with a recurring left knee injury. Serena Williams has withdrawn with a new knee pain," organisers said. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's withdrawal comes a day after she beat Sweden's Rebecca Peterson in straight sets to set up a second round meeting with her older sister Venus. She had been returning after more than two months out with a knee problem, in the final warm-up clay-court tournament before the French Open.

Four-time Rome winner Serena, 37, had eased through 6-4, 6-2 her first round match against Swedish qualifier Petersen.

Serena had also played Petersen in the second round at the Miami Open in March before withdrawing with a knee injury.

Her withdrawal sends Venus Williams, the 1999 winner, through to a third round meeting with either Johanna Konta of Britain or American seventh seed Sloane Stephens.

