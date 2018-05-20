 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Elina Svitolina Stuns Simona Halep To Win Italian Open

Updated: 20 May 2018 20:47 IST

Elina Svitolina, the world number four, has now successfully defended three career titles, in Baku, Dubai and also Rome.

Elina Svitolina Stuns Simona Halep To Win Italian Open
The win marked Elina Svitolina's 12th career title on what was her eighth final in succession. © AFP

Elina Svitolina underlined her status as a top favourite for the French Open by sweeping Simona Halep aside 6-0, 6-4 to successfully defend her Italian Open crown on Sunday. In a repeat of last year's final at the Foro Italico, Ukrainian Svitolina, seeded fourth, was up against Halep a day after the Romanian top seed had ousted Russian Maria Sharapova. But Halep's hopes of overturning last year's defeat to her 23-year-old opponent quickly evaporated in a completely one-sided encounter that saw the Romanian fail to produce a real challenge.

Svitolina, the world number four, has now successfully defended three career titles, in Baku, Dubai and also Rome; she also won in Brisbane and Dubai this season to take her 2018 title total to three.

The win also marked Svitolina's 12th career title on what was her eighth final in succession.

"It's amazing that I could do this here a second time and defend," said Svitolina. "This is something very, very special.

"Congratulations to Simona, she had a great week of tennis."

The French Open at Roland Garros starts in just over a week, and Svitolina added: "Roland Garros is still a week away, but this gives me confidence.

"I can't make any predictions as it's very tricky in Paris, but I'm sure I will enjoy the next tournament."

Halep, who was broken four times and lost the opening set in 19 minutes, did not win a game until the start of the second, 24 minutes in.

The world number one saved match point before bowing out after 67 minutes.

"Congrats to Elina, she played amazing," Halep said.

"It's like this court is now her home. But I didn't do so badly, reaching the final again. I hope to be back next year.

"Maybe third time is lucky for me."

Thanks to reaching the final in Rome, Halep will take the top seeding for Roland Garros.

Comments
Topics : Elina Svitolina Simona Halep Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Elina Svitolina wins Italian Open title
  • Elina Svitolina beat Simona Halep 6-0, 6-4 in the final
  • Svitolina has now successfully defended 3 career titles
Related Articles
Elina Svitolina Stuns Simona Halep To Win Italian Open
Elina Svitolina Stuns Simona Halep To Win Italian Open
Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final
Italian Open: Elina Svitolina Sinks Anett Kontaveit To Return To Rome Final
Dubai Tennis Championship: Elina Svitolina To Meet Angelique Kerber In Semi-Finals
Dubai Tennis Championship: Elina Svitolina To Meet Angelique Kerber In Semi-Finals
Elina Svitolina Crushes Aliaksandra Sasnovich In Brisbane International Final
Elina Svitolina Crushes Aliaksandra Sasnovich In Brisbane International Final
US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina Fights Through, Dominic Thiem Cruises To Second Round
US Open 2017: Elina Svitolina Fights Through, Dominic Thiem Cruises To Second Round
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.