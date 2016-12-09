IPTL 2016: Indian Aces Beat Singapore Slammers 24-19

The Indian Aces team poses for a selfie following the win.

Hyderabad:

A determined Indian Aces were back to winning ways as they saw off the challenge of Singapore Slammers 24-19 in the Hyderabad leg of the Indian Premier Tennis League (IPTL) on Friday.

The star pair of Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza shone as it prevailed over Marcos Baghdatis and Kiki Bertens 6-5 in a tense deciding mixed doubles event to seal the issue in favour of Indian Aces.

The home team was off to a positive start as the duo of Ivan Dodig and Feliciano Lopez beat Marcos Baghdatis and Marcelo Melo 6-2 in the men's doubles.

Feliciano Lopez then made it 2-0 for Indian Aces as he hammered Nick Kyrgios 6-0 in men's singles event, in a display of attacking tennis at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, much to the delight of the home team fans.

Singapore Slammers pulled one back through Kiki Bertens' 6-2 win over Kirsten Flipkens in women's singles.

The contest became interesting when veteran Carlos Moya bringing his forehand into play, defeated Thomas Enqvist 6-4 in the men's legends singles event.

It was then down to the duo of Sania and Bopanna to do the job for Indian Aces in front of the home crowd, and they did not disappoint.

Indian Aces had suffered a 20-27 defeat at the hands of Japan Warriors in the Singapore leg on Wednesday.