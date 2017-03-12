Indian Wells: Leander Paes Out, Indian Challenge Ends

India's Leander Paes and his partner Juan Martin del Porto of Argentina were knocked out of the opening round of the men's doubles event after a straight sets loss to Luxembourg's Gilles Muller and American Sam Querry. The Indo-Argentine combine lost 3-6, 4-6, bringing an end to India's campaign at the ATP Indian Wells Masters. On Saturday, Rohan Bopanna and his Uruguayan partner Pablo Cuevas had also lost their opening round match to the Serbian team of Novak Djokovic and Viktor Troicki.

One break in each set was all that separated the two teams and all that was needed for Muller and Querry to register a comfortable win.

Paes and Del Potro had numerous chances to launch a comeback in the second set but failed miserably at it. The Indo-Argentine team had as many as eight break point opportunities in the second set but couldn't convert any.

In stark contrast, Muller and Querrey had three break point opportunities and converted one of them in the second set to come out victorious in the match lasting a little over an hour.

With Paes' exit, India's challenge at the ATP Masters event came to a screeching halt.

