For a generation of Indian tennis fans who grew up rearranging their sleep schedules around Martina Navratilova's serve-and-volley game, Gabriela Sabatini's one-handed backhand and Steffi Graf's forehand, women's tennis has always found its unique place on the sporting calendar. Then came the Williams sisters, Venus and Serena, who took women's tennis to another level, both on court and commercially. They helped turn the women's game into a global sporting property, and brought a new generation of fans to it. However calculations delivered in a meeting in New York this week shows that women's tennis is on the brink.

According to figures reported by The Telegraph, the WTA is projected to have around $15 million in reserves by the end of 2026, against an operating loss of about $23 million for the year. If those numbers continue at the same rate, the organisation could find itself in negative territory in 2027.

That does mean the WTA is facing imminent bankruptcy. However, it does underline the seriousness of the financial problem and raises bigger questions about if the current model of women's professional tennis is sustainable.

What went wrong?

There is no single reason for the WTA's financial difficulties. A number of developments have conspired to put pressure on the organisation.

The loss of China

In late 2021, the WTA suspended tournaments in China after the organisation said it had not received adequate assurances about the investigation into former doubles world No. 1 Peng Shuai's allegations against a former Chinese vice premier.

The decision was seen as a principled stand, and also came at a significant financial cost. China had become an important part of the WTA calendar, with a substantial tournament footprint and a reported $42 million commercial agreement. The suspension removed a significant source of revenue and left a sizeable hole in the tour's calendar.

A spending problem

The WTA has also been dealing with a basic business problem: expenditure has exceeded revenue. The financial pressures became particularly severe during the pandemic, when tournaments were cancelled or played under restrictions and some of those pressures have continued even after the return to a largely normal tennis calendar.

The organisation has therefore been looking at ways to reduce costs while trying to protect the quality and reach of the tour.

The Saudi Arabia deal

The WTA Finals moved to Riyadh in 2024 as part of a three-year agreement. The 2025 edition carried a record $15.25 million prize-money purse.

That arrangement has now ended earlier than originally expected, removing another important commercial opportunity for the tour.

The CVC investment

The WTA also sold a minority stake in its commercial business to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for $150 million. The investment provided the organisation with significant capital, but it was not an unlimited source of income. The agreed payments were spread out over several years, with the final instalment due in 2027.

That means another important source of cash is approaching its end just as the WTA is trying to solve its underlying financial problems.

The prize-money challenge

There is another structural issue. The Grand Slams are independently operated and already offer equal prize money to men and women. The economics are different at combined tour events, where the men's and women's tournaments are often staged together but do not always generate or distribute the same revenues.

The WTA has to work within that system while also supporting prize money and the costs of running a global women's tour. That creates a difficult balancing act: players understandably want higher prize money and better working conditions and the organisation itself needs to remain financially sustainable.

Has women's tennis lost its big rivalries?

There is also a less measurable question: has the women's tour lost some of its box-office appeal? For much of the modern sport's history, rivalries have been central to its identity. Navratilova and Chris Evert produced 80 matches over 16 years. Graf and Monica Seles became central figures of another era. Later, the Williams sisters dominated the conversation.

The current generation has produced plenty of compelling tennis, but the tour has not yet found a rivalry with the sustained commercial pull of some of those earlier eras.

The early retirement of Ash Barty was a blow. Naomi Osaka's absence from the sport at various points also meant the tour lost one of its most recognisable young stars just as she was emerging as a major global name.

That does not mean the women's game lacks stars. It means the WTA is still looking for the combination of personalities, rivalries and sustained competition that can drive a global sports business.

The irony of the US Open

The timing of the financial news is difficult to ignore. It has coincided with a US Open in which women's tennis has once again produced competitive and unpredictable matches, with the hierarchy at the top of the rankings far from settled and a new generation trying to establish itself.

On court, there is little evidence of a sport in crisis. The problem is what happens away from the court. The WTA remains responsible for most of the professional women's tennis calendar outside the Grand Slams and has a global audience, some of the biggest names in sport and a product that continues to produce high-quality competition.

The challenge is turning all of that into a business model that can sustain the tour.

What happens next?

The WTA has created a Tour Architecture Council, chaired by Jessica Pegula and involving players including Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sakkari. Its job is to look at the structure of the tour and recommend changes to the calendar, with potential implementation from 2027.

That is significant because the debate is not simply about money. Players have increasingly raised concerns about the length and intensity of the tennis calendar, the number of mandatory events and the physical and mental demands of playing almost year-round.

The WTA therefore has two problems to solve at the same time. It has to make the tour financially viable without making it even more demanding for the players who are its central asset.

Women's tennis has been through periods of uncertainty before and has repeatedly reinvented itself. The era of Navratilova and Evert gave way to Graf and Seles. The Williams sisters changed the sport again.

The next reinvention may be less glamorous; it will be about the business of running the tour, where tournaments are played, how players are paid and how much tennis the calendar can realistically sustain.

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