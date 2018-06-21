 
don't
miss
More Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals

Updated: 21 June 2018 22:39 IST

World number one Roger Federer kept his quest for a 10th Halle grasscourt title alive by saving two match points to defeat France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) and make the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals
Roger Federer defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7). © AFP

World number one Roger Federer kept his quest for a 10th Halle grasscourt title alive by saving two match points to defeat France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7) and make the quarter-finals on Thursday. Federer will face Australia's world number 60 Matthew Ebden, who defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, for a place in the semi-finals. Federer's preparations in the build-up to the defence of his Wimbledon title had been running smoothly, with a title last week in Stuttgart and a solid opening Halle win for the top seed.

It was a tough fight on Thursday, however, with the 36-year-old missing two match points in the final-set tiebreak and then saving two for Paire.

The top seed finally won on his third match point when Paire returned long.

Federer, who won the opening set with back-to-back aces, fell 4-0 down in the second set as Paire rallied.

The Swiss got one of the breaks back but could not work his usual magic as the contest was squared at a set each.

The victory in just under two hours left Federer with a perfect 6-0 record over Paire, who angrily slashed his racquet across the grass in moments of desperation, drawing jeers from the crowd.

Had he lost on Thursday, Federer would have surrendered the world top ranking to Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon.

However, his escape act against Paire means he has now won 18 straight matches on his favoured grass surface, a run of success dating back a year.

Federer is seeking a 99th career title this weekend and could possibly be playing for his 100th at Wimbledon next month, where he has won eight of his 20 Grand Slam trophies.

Ebden reached the semi-finals in the Netherlands last week, where he lost to Jeremy Chardy.

The Australian needed just over 90 minutes to beat Kohlschreiber, the 2011 title winner in Halle. The Aussie fired seven aces while breaking four times.

Kohlschreiber is usually strong in his homeland where he is 121-64 with five of his eight ATP titles coming in Germany.

Comments
Topics : Roger Federer Benoit Paire Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Roger Federer kept his quest for a 10th Halle grasscourt title alive
  • Federer defeated France's Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (9/7)
  • Federer will face Australia's world number 60 Matthew Ebden
Related Articles
Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals
Roger Federer Saves Two Match Points To Reach Halle Open Quarterfinals
Roger Federer Breezes Past Aljaz Bedene At Halle
Roger Federer Breezes Past Aljaz Bedene At Halle
Roger Federer Needs 10th Halle Title To Stay Atop Rankings
Roger Federer Needs 10th Halle Title To Stay Atop Rankings
Stuttgart Open: Roger Federer Wins 98th ATP Title Ahead Of Return to No 1
Stuttgart Open: Roger Federer Wins 98th ATP Title Ahead Of Return to No 1
Roger Federer Into Stuttgart Final, Regains World Number One Ranking
Roger Federer Into Stuttgart Final, Regains World Number One Ranking
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.