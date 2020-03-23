Canadian tennis star Eugenie Bouchard requested her fans to stop sending "dating resumes" following one of her tweets that read "quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend". Eugenie Bouchard, like numerous sportspersons worldwide, has gone into self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic that has brought world sports to a standstill. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up decided to spend her quarantine by engaging with fans on Twitter. "Pssst pssst who's on twitter," Genie Bouchard tweeted on Friday, starting a social media engagement session.

pssst pssst who's on twitter — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 20, 2020

On Saturday, Bouchard had tweeted: "Not complaining, but I feel like quarantine would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend."

While fans flooded Bouchard's tweet with heart-warming responses and memes, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios stood out with his reply. "Creasing," said Kyrgios along with three laughing emojis.

Creasing — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) March 19, 2020

On Monday, 26-year-old Bouchard revealed that the email address mentioned in her Twitter bio has been flooded with "dating resumes".

"My agent just informed me you guys are sending 'dating resumes' to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP," she tweeted.

my agent just informed me you guys are sending 'dating resumes' to the email in my bio YALL NEED TO STOP — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) March 22, 2020

In the world of tennis, the ATP and WTA tennis competitions have extended the suspension of their seasons until June 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement temporarily shuts down the men's and women's European clay-court season.

Earlier, the French Open was postponed due to the pandemic and will now take place from September 20 to October 4.

The Grand Slam event was to have taken place from May 24 to June 7, but organisers said: "The current confinement measures have made it impossible for us to continue with our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the dates originally planned."

The new dates would mean the tournament would start just one week after the US Open, if that event remains in its scheduled slot.