 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

French Team Praises Captain Gilles Simon's Role At ATP Cup

Updated: 04 January 2020 16:12 IST

France is captained by world number 55 Gilles Simon, and both Benoit Paire and Gael Monfils credited the 35-year-old with helping them overcome their opponents.

French Team Praises Captain Gilles Simon
Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire said having Gilles Simon as the team captain gave them the winning edge. © AFP

French duo Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire said having active player Gilles Simon as team captain gave them the winning edge in the ATP Cup against Chile on Saturday. Paire opened with a tough 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-3 win over Nicolas Jarry in Brisbane before Monfils triumphed 6-3, 7-5 over Cristian Garin. The Chileans salvaged some pride after combining to beat Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the doubles 7-5, 6-2. France is captained by world number 55 Simon, and both Paire and Gael Monfils credited the 35-year-old with helping them overcome their opponents.

"He was top 10, so he's still playing. He has a lot of things to say about the opponent, about my game, so it's good," Paire said.

Simon reached a career-high world ranking of six in 2009 but is not playing the ATP Cup because of the depth of French men's tennis.

Six of his countrymen are currently ranked higher than him in singles, while Mahut is ranked third in doubles and Roger-Vasselin 16th.

Monfils said he talked with Simon after Garin began to gain the advantage in the second set and changed his tactics as a result.

The world number 10 broke Garin's opening service game and held the first set comfortably as the Chilean struggled to make any impact.

The Frenchman lost concentration early in the second and dropped his serve as Garin went ahead 4-2 and looked like forcing a decider.

"He had a very flat backhand which surprised me a little bit," Monfils said.

"You can't go really heavy on it and he was not moving so much, and with Gilles we figured out that we needed to change the height a little bit. We figured out that we should change slightly the tactics."

Monfils then regrouped and broke back, breaking again to lead 6-5 before serving out the match in one hour and 20 minutes.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Gilles Simon Benoit Paire Gael Monfils Tennis
Get the latest India vs West Indies 2019-20 news, check out the India vs West Indies 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs West Indies 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • French team credits Gilles Simon for giving them the winning edge
  • France registered a 2-1 win over Chile in the ATP Cup
  • France is being captained by world number 55 Gilles Simon
Related Articles
Croatia
Croatia's Marin Cilic Pulls Out Of Maharashtra Open Due To Knee Injury
Struggling Roger Federer Squeezes Into Swiss Indoors Semi-Finals
Struggling Roger Federer Squeezes Into Swiss Indoors Semi-Finals
Tata Open Maharashtra: Gilles Simon Upsets Marin Cilic To Enter Final
Tata Open Maharashtra: Gilles Simon Upsets Marin Cilic To Enter Final
French to The Fore as Roger Federer Misses Rotterdam Tournament Due to Injury
French to The Fore as Roger Federer Misses Rotterdam Tournament Due to Injury
Novak Djokovic Survives Massive Scare Against Gilles Simon to Reach Australian Open Quarterfinals
Novak Djokovic Survives Massive Scare Against Gilles Simon to Reach Australian Open Quarterfinals
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.