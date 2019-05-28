 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

French Open: Rafael Nadal Sees Off German Named Yannick; Next Up, A German Named Yannick

Updated: 28 May 2019 08:42 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

Rafael Nadal cruised to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win over Yannick Hanfmann and will next face another German qualifier in the shape of Yannick Maden,

 

For nine minutes, Yannick Hanfmann dared to dream as the world number 184 from Germany carved out four break points on the serve of Rafael Nadal. But the 11-time champion saved them all in the first game of the match and that was about as good as it got for Hanfmann as the world number two cruised to a 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 win on Monday. "That first game was disappointing," said 27-year-old Hanfmann, who arrived in Paris with just one win to his name this year. He had earned just USD 3,600 since the turn of the year while Nadal has already banked USD 3.7 million in the same period.

"I feel like in the first game I did some good returns. And obviously Rafa is also a bit nervous.

"You can see that. I took my chances there. And, yeah, I wish I would have seen what happens after maybe a break and then maybe I can hold and maybe it goes a little bit differently. But, you know..."

In the end, Hanfmann became Nadal's 87th victim at Roland Garros but he took comfort from seeing the great Spaniard from up close.

"Now I know how it feels to have a guy like him, he has such a unique game on clay.

"To feel his ball, how it feels on my strokes. I tried to play some lefties and told them, 'Okay, maybe you can try to be Rafa a little bit,' but nobody can be him."

For 32-year-old Nadal, next up is -- another German qualifier in the shape of Yannick Maden, ranked at 114.

He had won just one match on tour in 2019 before he doubled that tally on Monday by beating Belgium's Kimmer Coppejans 7-6 (7/0), 7-5, 6-3 to give him a second round clash with Nadal.

Like Hanfmann, 29-year-old Maden played college tennis in the United States and until Monday had yet to register a win at the Slams.

"With YouTube you can find things," said Nadal of the potential pitfalls of facing the relative unknowns of Hanfmann and Maden.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Rafael Nadal Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal marches into the second round of the French Open
  • Rafael Nadal beat Yannick Hanfmann 6-2, 6-1, 6-3
  • Rafael Nadal will next face Yannick Maden, ranked at 114
Related Articles
French Open: Novak Djokovic Facing Tricky Roland Garros Opener
French Open: Novak Djokovic Facing Tricky Roland Garros Opener
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Threaten Novak Djokovic Bid For Historic Slam
Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal Threaten Novak Djokovic Bid For Historic Slam
Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer In Same Half Of French Open Draw
Rafael Nadal And Roger Federer In Same Half Of French Open Draw
Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic To Win Ninth Italian Open Title
Rafael Nadal Beats Novak Djokovic To Win Ninth Italian Open Title
Novak Djokovic To Meet Rafael Nadal For 54th Time With Rome Title At Stake
Novak Djokovic To Meet Rafael Nadal For 54th Time With Rome Title At Stake
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
ss