French Open: Rafael Nadal Reaches Fourth Round For 16th Time With 103rd Win
French Open: Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie to reach the fourth round of Roland Garros.
French Open: Rafael Nadal celebrates his win vs Cameron Norrie.© AFP
Defending champion Rafael Nadal reached the French Open fourth round for the 16th time on Saturday with his third win of 2021 over Britain's Cameron Norrie. Nadal, chasing a 14th Roland Garros title and record-setting 21st Grand Slam, won 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and goes on to face Italian teenager Jannik Sinner for a place in the last eight.
The third-seeded Spaniard, who now has a record in Paris of 103 wins against just two losses since his 2005 debut, defeated Sinner in the quarter-finals at last year's tournament.
