 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Start With Easy First-Round Victories

Updated: 29 May 2017 21:08 IST

Nadal began his pursuit of a record 10th French Open title with an easy win over Benoit Paire as Djokovic brushed aside Marcel Granollers to reach the second round.

French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Start With Easy First-Round Victories
Rafael Nadal is aiming to win his 10th French Open title. © AFP

Rafael Nadal launched his pursuit of a record 10th French Open title in convincing fashion, while defending champion Novak Djokovic eased to victory under the gaze of new coach Andre Agassi. Reigning women's champion Garbine Muguruza began her Roland Garros defence with a straight-sets triumph over 2010 winner Francesca Schiavone. Nadal, who was forced to withdraw before last year's third round with a wrist injury, brushed aside 45th-ranked Benoit Paire 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 inside two hours. "I'm very happy to be back here after what happened last year. It's great to feel the support," said the 14-time major champion.

Nadal broke Paire eight times and recovered from a slight second-set wobble when he dropped serve twice in a row to surge into a round two meeting with Dutchman Robin Haase. "It's always at the start, happy for the victory. Was not an easy opponent in the first round, obviously. He's an uncomfortable opponent that already he had some good victories this year," added Nadal.

Title-holder Djokovic strolled through his opener against Marcel Granollers of Spain, advancing 6-3, 6-4, 6-2. With 1999 French Open champion Agassi in the players box for the first time after agreeing a short-term coaching role, Djokovic experienced some trouble against the world number 77, being broken four times.

"It's great to have Andre Agassi as coach and as a mentor. I will try to learn as much as I can from him," said Djokovic.

The Serb, seeking to become the first man in the Open era to win all four majors on at least two occasions, will take on Portugal's Joao Sousa next.

Muguruza's middling form this season saw her arrive in Paris with just three wins on clay, but the Spaniard dispatched former Paris champion Schiavone 6-2, 6-4. The fourth seed will meet Estonia's Anett Kontaveit for a place in round three as Schiavone, who turns 37 in June, bid farewell to the tournament for possibly the final time.

Muguruza defeated Serena Williams to win her maiden Grand Slam a year ago, but the 23-year-old needs to return to the final to stay in the world's top 10.

Canadian fifth seed Milos Raonic raced into round two with a routine 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over Steve Darcis of Belgium. Former US Open champion Marin Cilic and Belgian 10th seed David Goffin also progressed, but American 14th seed Jack Sock was blown away in three sets by towering Czech left-hander Jiri Vesely.

Jelena Jankovic's 54th consecutive Grand Slam maiden draw appearance was a fleeting one as the three-time French Open semi-finalist was consigned to another first-round exit by Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp.

Topics : Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic Garbine Muguruza Tennis
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Nadal and Djokovic both won in straight sets
  • Nadal is aiming for a 10th French Open title
  • Djokovic has a new coach in Andre Agassi
Related Articles
Rafael Nadal Aims For Historic 10th French Open Title
Rafael Nadal Aims For Historic 10th French Open Title
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal On French Open Semi-Final Collision Course
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal On French Open Semi-Final Collision Course
'I Almost Destroyed Wrist at French Open,' Says Rafael Nadal
'I Almost Destroyed Wrist at French Open,' Says Rafael Nadal
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.