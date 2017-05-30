 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

French Open: Player Banished From Roland Garros After Trying To Kiss Reporter

Updated: 30 May 2017 22:49 IST

French tennis player Maxime Hamou has been banished by organisers after he tried to kiss a journalist against her will during a live broadcast.

French Open: Player Banished From Roland Garros After Trying To Kiss Reporter
Maxime Hamou has been banished from the French Open. © AFP

Maxime Hamou, a French tennis player, has been banished from the French Open by the organisers after he tried to kiss a television reporter against her will during a live broadcast. The organisers called the 21-year-old's action "reprehensible behaviour". Hamou grabbed Eurosport journalist Maly Thomas around the neck and shoulders while she interviewed him following his first round defeat on Monday. "It was frankly unpleasant. If it hadn't been live on air, I would have punched him," Thomas told the French edition of the Huffington Post.

Hamou, the world No 287, was subsequently banished. "The tournament directors have decided to cancel the accreditation of Maxime Hamou following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist on Monday," said a Roland Garros statement.

A Eurosport spokesman told AFP that Hamou's actions were "highly inappropriate".

"We sincerely regret the incident that occurred during yesterday evening's interview between Maly Thomas and Maxime Hamou. The behaviour of the interviewee was highly inappropriate and we do not condone such conduct in any way," the spokesman said. "Maly is a highly respected journalist and we are pleased that a full apology is being offered. We apologise to any viewers who may have been affected."

The incident echoed West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle's behaviour with a female reporter after a match in Australia in January 2016. Gayle opted to ignore questions on the game from Network Ten journalist Mel McLaughlin and instead told her: "Your eyes are beautiful, hopefully we can win this game and then we can have a drink after as well. Don't blush, baby."

(With AFP inputs)

Topics : Tennis
Get the latest ICC Champions Trophy 2017 news, check ICC Champions Trophy 2017 schedule, CT live score & CT Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more ICC Champions Trophy updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maxime Hamou tried to kiss a reporter during a broadcast
  • The Roland Garros organisers have banned him
  • He is ranked 287 in the world
Related Articles
French Open: Alexander Zverev Crashes; Andy Murray And Stan Wawrinka Advance
French Open: Alexander Zverev Crashes; Andy Murray And Stan Wawrinka Advance
French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Start With Easy First-Round Victories
French Open: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Start With Easy First-Round Victories
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
French Open: Leander Paes And Scott Lipsky To Face Marcos Baghdatis-Gilles Muller In First Round
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.