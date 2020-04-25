Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

French Open Now Eyeing September 27 Start: Report

Updated: 25 April 2020 08:43 IST

If the French Open is delayed until September 27, it would give a two-week pause after the US Open, which is currently scheduled to finish on September 13.

French Open Now Eyeing September 27 Start: Report
The organisers of the French Open could delay the event by another week, a report said Friday. © AFP

The organisers of the French Open, who were criticised for unilaterally moving the tournament to a September start without consulting other tennis federations, could delay the event by another week, a report said Friday. The claycourt Grand Slam could now start on September 27 instead of September 20, preceded by a week of qualification matches, Le Parisien newspaper said. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) declined to confirm the report, but said in a statement: "The FFT is in contact with the international bodies, the ATP, WTA and ITF, and is waiting for the calendar to be confirmed by them."

The FFT caused surprise in the tennis world by announcing in mid-March, just as France was going into lockdown because of the pandemic outbreak, that it was moving from its original May 24-June 7 slot to the September date.

If the tournament is delayed until September 27, it would give a two-week pause after the US Open, which is currently scheduled to finish on September 13.

Wimbledon, which was to have been played from June 29 to July 12, has been cancelled.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The organisers of the French Open could delay the event by another week
  • Roland Garros could now start on September 27 instead of September 20
  • The French Tennis Federation (FFT) declined to confirm the report
Related Articles
Coronavirus: Andy Murray "Would Play" September French Open If It Goes Ahead
Coronavirus: Andy Murray "Would Play" September French Open If It Goes Ahead
Players Back Roger Federer Over Tennis Merger As Nick Kyrgios Hits Out
Players Back Roger Federer Over Tennis Merger As Nick Kyrgios Hits Out
Young Girl Shows Off Tennis Skills While Doing Hula Hoops. Watch
Young Girl Shows Off Tennis Skills While Doing Hula Hoops. Watch
Roger Federer Says "Now The Time" To Merge ATP And WTA
Roger Federer Says "Now The Time" To Merge ATP And WTA
Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic Predicts Tennis Season Will Restart With Regional Events
Coronavirus: Novak Djokovic Predicts Tennis Season Will Restart With Regional Events
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.