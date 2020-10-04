Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens was dumped out of the French Open on Sunday when Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan registered a surprise 6-4, 6-4 victory to advance to the quarter-finals. The 26-year-old Trevisan, ranked 159, had not won a Grand Slam main draw match before this tournament. She goes on to face Polish teenager Iga Swiatek, who knocked out top seed Simona Halep, for a place in the last four. "I'm living in a dream," said Trevisan, who saved two match points against Maria Sakkari in the third round.

"I came here two weeks ago to play my qualifying but today I'm here in the quarter-finals."

"Oh my god, I can't believe it. I'm really honoured to play on this court with Bertens who for me is an incredible player."

Trevisan raced into a 5-1 lead in the opening set but dropped serve twice before breaking Bertens for a third time in a lengthy 10th game.