Top French Open quotes from the second week of action at Roland Garros: "After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it's important that I listen to my body and make sure I don't push myself too quickly on my road to recovery" – Roger Federer on his decision to withdraw from the French Open. "I'm definitely not thinking about it at all. I'm thinking just about other things but not about that" – Serena Williams after losing in the last 16 to Elena Rybakina on whether she has played her last French Open at the age of 39.

"I had to lock myself in the physio room and I had to talk to my psychologist. I was actually crying" – Barbora Krejcikova on her stress levels before her fourth round win over Sloane Stephens.

"We enjoy every moment of life. Why not? We are not turtles that we live 220 years. Let's enjoy it" – Marjan Cuk, the coach of Tamara Zidansek, on making the most of her breakout performance.

"We paid 500 euros for two-thirds of a match. It's unacceptable. They should have started at 7pm and not 8pm" – An unhappy fan, watching the quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini with his wife and two children, after stands were emptied in the fourth set to comply with an 11pm curfew.

"14-year-old me would tell me, like, What took you so long?" – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on reaching her first Grand Slam final at the 52nd attempt.

"He ditched me" – Desirae Krawczyk with a light-hearted take on mixed doubles winning partner Joe Salisbury's plans for Wimbledon.

"Each time you step on the court with him, you know that you have to kind of climb Mount Everest to win against this guy here" – Novak Djokovic after beating Rafael Nadal in an epic semi-final.

"Life goes on, it's nothing more than a defeat on a tennis court" – Nadal after his defeat.

"Her last words to me were 'enjoy tennis and try and win a Grand Slam'. I know she's looking after me. All this is pretty much because she is looking after me. I miss her and I hope she's really happy" – Women's champion Barbora Krejcikova dedicating her title to mentor Jana Novotna, the former Wimbledon champion who died of cancer in 2017.

"Never underestimate @DjokerNole just look at his eyeballs" – US star Chris Evert on Twitter.

"I have played almost nine hours over the last 48 hours against two great champions. It was really tough physically over the last three days, but I trusted in my capabilities and knew I could do it. I want to thank everyone who has been with me on this journey" – Novak Djokovic after winning his 19th Grand Slam title.

"I don't think I have regrets. Could have easily cried, but I see no reason for me crying because I tried everything. I couldn't come up with anything better" – Stefanos Tsitsipas after his five-set loss in the final to Djokovic.