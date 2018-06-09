 ;
 
don't
miss
Other Languages
All Sports
Tennis

French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 09 June 2018 17:22 IST

Dominic Thiem is the only man to beat Rafael Nadal on clay in the last two seasons - in Madrid this year and Rome in 2017.

French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Dominic Thiem is only the second Austrian player to reach the final of Roland Garros. © AFP

Dominic Thiem won 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 to earn a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time, while Rafael Nadal crushed Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to enter the French Open final for the 11th time. The Spaniard is just the second man in the Open Era to advance to 11 championship matches at a single Grand Slam, joining Roger Federer, who has won eight titles from 11 finals at Wimbledon. Thiem became only the second Austrian player to reach the final of Roland Garros, following in the footsteps of Thomas Muster, who won the title in 1995. Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay in the last two seasons - in Madrid this year and Rome in 2017. 

When will the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be played on June 10, 2018.

Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final be played?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be played on the Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris.

How do I watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final live?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be telecast live by the Star Network.

What time does the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final start?

The live telecast of the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST.

Where can you follow the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final online?

The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be streamed live on Hotstar.

Comments
Topics : Rafael Nadal Dominic Thiem Tennis
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Rafael Nadal crushed Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro
  • Thiem won 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 to earn a place in a Grand Slam final
  • Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay in the last two seasons
Related Articles
French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Downs Juan Martin del Potro To Reach 11th Final, Faces Dominic Thiem For Title
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal Downs Juan Martin del Potro To Reach 11th Final, Faces Dominic Thiem For Title
Juan Martin Del Potro Has
Juan Martin Del Potro Has 'Nothing to Lose' Against 'King Of Clay' Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal Completes Fightback To Reach 11th French Open Semi-Final
Rafael Nadal Completes Fightback To Reach 11th French Open Semi-Final
French Open:
French Open: 'I Don't Feel Old', Says Rafael Nadal After 900th Win
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.