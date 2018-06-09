French Open Final: When And Where To Watch Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Dominic Thiem won 7-5, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1 to earn a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time, while Rafael Nadal crushed Argentine fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 to enter the French Open final for the 11th time. The Spaniard is just the second man in the Open Era to advance to 11 championship matches at a single Grand Slam, joining Roger Federer, who has won eight titles from 11 finals at Wimbledon. Thiem became only the second Austrian player to reach the final of Roland Garros, following in the footsteps of Thomas Muster, who won the title in 1995. Thiem is the only man to beat Nadal on clay in the last two seasons - in Madrid this year and Rome in 2017.
When will the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final be played?
The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be played on June 10, 2018.
Where will the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final be played?
The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be played on the Philippe-Chatrier court in Paris.
How do I watch the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final live?
The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be telecast live by the Star Network.
What time does the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final start?
The live telecast of the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST.
Where can you follow the Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final online?
The Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem French Open men's singles final will be streamed live on Hotstar.