Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova along with her partner Katerina Siniakova on Sunday won the women's double title at the ongoing French Open. This comes a day after Krejcikova won the women's singles title on Saturday. In the doubles event, Krejcikova and Siniakova defeated the pair of Iga Swiatek and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-4 6-2. With this victory, Krejcikova has become the first player to win both the women's singles and doubles event at the French Open since Mary Pierce achieved the feat way back in 2000.

Krejcikova has also become the first woman to win both the singles and doubles events at a Grand Slam since Serena Williams in 2016.

On Saturday, Krejcikova fought an intense battle to become the first woman from her country to clinch the French Open singles title since Hana Mandlikova in 1981.

Krejcikova defeated Russian tennis star Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 2-6, 6-4 to lift her maiden singles major trophy.

This is the sixth straight year Paris has crowned a first-time Grand Slam women's singles champion. The past 15 majors have witnessed nine different maiden Slam winners.