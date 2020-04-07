The French Open tennis tournament, rescheduled to September due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be limited to 5,000 spectators daily, a reduction from the 11,500 announced by organisers, the Paris police prefecture told AFP on Thursday. Earlier this month, the French tennis federation (FFT) had revealed plans for the September 27-October 11 Grand Slam to allow 11,500 fans to attend each day, with the Roland Garros venue divided into three independent zones.

More to follow...