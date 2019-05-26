French Open: Angelique Kerber Crashes Out In First Round After Losing To Russian Teen Anastasia Potapova

German fifth seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber was knocked out of Roland Garros in the first round on Sunday by Russian world number 81 Anastasia Potapova. Kerber, bidding to complete a career Grand Slam, slumped to a 6-4, 6-2 defeat to the 18-year-old who was making her Paris debut. Kerber had come into Roland Garros carrying a right ankle injury which forced her to pull out of the Italian Open and retire from her second round tie in Madrid.

"I had a lot of confidence and I have to thank my coach for that," said Potapova who hit 28 winners past her German opponent who has now lost six times in the French Open first round.

The Russian's first win over a top 10 player gives her a second round clash against either China's Wang Yafan or Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

"She played really good, I tried my best," said Kerber who was broken six times in the match which brought the curtain up on a rebuilt Court Philippe Chatrier.

"I didn't really have great preparation and I was just happy to get on court to play the match.

"I didn't have many expectations coming in."

Potapova's first win over a top 10 player gives her a second round clash against either China's Wang Yafan or Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.

Later on Sunday, Roger Federer returns to the new look Roland Garros, admitting he'll be an underdog in his attempt to claim a 21st Grand Slam title.