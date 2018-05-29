 
French Open: Rafael Nadal Racks Up 80th Win As Maria Sharapova Wins On Roland Garros Return

Updated: 29 May 2018 21:34 IST

The top seeded Rafael Nadal, bidding for an 11th title and his 17th major, next faces Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the last 32.

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round French Open 2018 match © AFP

Rafael Nadal racked up his 80th win at Roland Garros on Tuesday as the 10-time champion defeated Italian Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (11/9) to reach the second round. World number one Nadal had been two sets up but 0-3 down in the third when rain caused the tie to be suspended late Monday. He quickly levelled at 3-3 on Tuesday and saved four break points in the eighth game before saving four set points. Nadal eventually claimed the match on a third match point when Bolelli dumped a forehand into the net.

The top seeded Nadal, bidding for an 11th title in Paris and his 17th major, next faces Argentina's Guido Pella for a place in the last 32.

-- Sharapova digs deep to win on French Open return --

Two-time champion Maria Sharapova survived a serious scare to claim a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Dutch qualifier Richel Hogenkamp in her first French Open match since 2015.

The Russian was controversially not given a wildcard by organisers for the tournament last year, which took place shortly after her return from a doping suspension.

Sharapova, the 28th seed, will face Croatia's Donna Vekic in the second round.

The five-time Grand Slam winner is only seeded at Roland Garros courtesy of a semi-final run in Rome earlier this month which dragged her back into the top 30 for the first time since her ban.

The 31-year-old took just 24 minutes to win the first set of a match which was delayed from Monday due to thunderstorms, but threw away a 3-1 lead in the second as world number 133 Hogenkamp forced a decider.

Sharapova was staring down the barrel of falling at first hurdle in a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since the 2010 Australian Open when trailing 3-0 in the third, but the former world number one dug deep and reeled off six straight games to edge into round two.

