French Open: Madison Keys Beats Mihaela Buzarnescu To Enter Quarter-Finals

Updated: 03 June 2018 16:06 IST

American 13th seed Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu.

Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time. © AFP

American 13th seed Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. Keys, the US Open runner-up last year, will face either Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva, the 98th-ranked Kazakh, for a place in the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old American has now reached at least the last-eight of all four majors.

Topics : Madison Keys Mihaela Buzarnescu Tennis
Highlights
  • Madison Keys reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time
  • Madison Keys registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu
  • Keys will face either Barbora Strycova or Yulia Putintseva
