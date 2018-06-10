French Open 2018 Final Live Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: Nadal Eyes 11th Title As Thiem Shrugs Off Expectations

Rafael Nadal admits that his desire to clinch an 11th French Open title on Sunday is fired by his growing realisation that the end of his career may not be too far away. The 32-year-old Spaniard, with 16 majors to his name, will play his 24th Grand Slam final at Roland Garros against Dominic Thiem who is in his first. The victory will give Nadal an 11th title in Paris and equal Margaret Court's all-time record for wins at the same Slam event - in her case, the Australian Open from 1960 and 1973. Nadal still trails great rival Roger Federer by four major titles although the Swiss star is more than four years older. The statistics illustrate Nadal's concerns - he has missed at least eight Slam tournaments in his career through a legacy of wrist and knee problems. Such is his motivation to win his 17th Grand Slam on Sunday, that the task facing Austrian 24-year-old Thiem was described as "almost impossible" by Del Potro. There have, however, appeared to be one or two chinks in Nadal's armour at Roland Garros this year. On Friday, del Potro was by far the better player in the first set while, in the quarter-finals, Diego Schwartzman won the first set. It was the first time in three years that Nadal had dropped a set in Paris.

Nadal is only the second man after Roger Federer to reach 11 finals at the same Grand Slam.



At least Thiem has in the past found the key to unravelling the Nadal clay court enigma. He is the only man to beat the world number one on clay in the last two years - in Madrid this spring and in Rome last year. In Madrid, Thiem thrived in the quicker, higher altitude conditions to win their quarter-final in straight sets. But that was only after Nadal had allowed him just two games in a last-eight mauling in Monte Carlo. In Madrid, Thiem said the key was to be positive against Nadal. Nadal and Thiem have met nine times -- all of them on clay. Thiem also defeated his rival in Buenos Aires in 2016, joining Novak Djokovic and Gaston Gaudio as the only men to have beaten Nadal three times on clay.

However, Nadal has won both their clashes at Roland Garros -- in 2014 and in last year's semi-finals by a comfortable 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 margin. Despite the expectation ahead of the final, the weather may prove the only winner on Sunday with heavy rain and thunder storms expected around 1500 (1300GMT) when the final is due to start.