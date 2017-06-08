 
French Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski Beat Robert Farah-Lena Gronefeld To Claim Mixed Doubles Title

Updated: 08 June 2017 18:04 IST

The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski beat the Columbian-German pair of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the mixed doubles French Open title.

Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski won the mixed doubles French Open 2017 title © Twitter

The Indo-Canadian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Gabriela Dabrowski was in their elements in the final of mixed doubles event in French Open 2017 when they beat the Columbian-German pair of Robert Farah and Anna-Lena Gronefeld 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to win the mixed doubles title. Bopanna-Dabrowski lost the first set comprehensively as they were beaten 2-6. The Indo-Canadian pair were guilty of making too many unforced errors but came back strongly in the second set by winning it 6-2.

The match went to super tiebreakers where the Indo-Canadian pair held their nerves and won the set 12-10, thus winning the match 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 to claim the mixed doubles title.

Earlier, Bopanna and his Canadian partner, seeded seventh, shocked third seeds Andrea Hlavackova and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5 6-3 in the semifinals. This is only the second time in his career that Bopanna had reached the summit clash of a Grand Slam. In 2010, he had made the final of US Open men's doubles with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq-Qureshi and lost to legendary Bryan brothers --Bob and Mike.

Only three Indians have so far managed to lay hands on a Grand Slam trophy -- the legendary Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.

Bopanna was the lone Indian to survive in the tournament after the exits of Paes and Sania early on in the tournament.

