Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Former US Davis Cup Captain Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updated: 01 April 2020 10:15 IST

Patrick McEnroe said in a video posting on Twitter that he was tested at a drive-up facility in Westchester County, the New York suburb where a major outbreak took place.

Former US Davis Cup Captain Patrick McEnroe Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Patrick McEnroe was captain of the 2007 US Davis Cup squad that beat Russia 4-1 in the final. © Twitter

Davis Cup-winning former US captain Patrick McEnroe said on Tuesday he has tested positive for coronavirus but is feeling well and no longer has symptoms. The 53-year-old younger brother of seven-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe said in a video posting on Twitter that he was tested at a drive-up facility in Westchester County, the New York suburb where a major outbreak took place. "I got some minor symptoms 10 or 11 days ago," McEnroe said. "My test just came back positive. I just got it this morning. "That's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed and I feel really 100%."

McEnroe, speaking from the basement of his home, said he and his family had been self-quarantined for more than two weeks and advised others to do the same as a safety measure.

"Let's nail this thing," McEnroe said. "I'm an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I'm doing absolutely fine."

McEnroe thanked well-wishers later, tweeting, "So So touched by ALL the messages of support."

McEnroe won his only ATP singles title in 1995 at Sydney. He captured a Grand Slam doubles crown at the 1989 French Open alongside compatriot Jim Grabb.

He was captain of the 2007 US Davis Cup squad that beat Russia 4-1 in the final at Portland, Oregon.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Patrick McEnroe said he has tested positive for coronavirus
  • The Davis Cup-winning captain is feeling well and no longer has symptoms
  • He is younger brother of 7-time Grand Slam singles champion John McEnroe
Related Articles
Wimbledon Will Be Cancelled, Believes Jamie Murray
Wimbledon Will Be Cancelled, Believes Jamie Murray
Coronavirus: Roger Federer Keeps Himself Busy Practicing "Trick Shots" At Home. Watch Video
Coronavirus: Roger Federer Keeps Himself Busy Practicing "Trick Shots" At Home. Watch Video
Sania Mirza Raises Rs 1.25 Crore To Help India Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Sania Mirza Raises Rs 1.25 Crore To Help India Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Wimbledon To Be Cancelled This Week, Claims German Tennis Official
Coronavirus: Wimbledon To Be Cancelled This Week, Claims German Tennis Official
Naomi Osaka Disappointed But Supports Tokyo Olympics Delay
Naomi Osaka Disappointed But Supports Tokyo Olympics Delay
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.