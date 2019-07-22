 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Tennis

Former Australian Tennis Star Peter McNamara Dies

Updated: 22 July 2019 15:56 IST

After battling a long fight against prostate cancer, former Australian Tennis star died at the age of 64 on Monday.

Former Australian Tennis Star Peter McNamara Dies
Peter McNamara twice won Wimbledon, in 1980 and 1982, as well as the 1979 Australian Open. © Twitter

Former Australian Davis Cup tennis star and Wimbledon doubles champion Peter McNamara has died aged 64, officials said Monday, prompting a flood of tributes. McNamara, a popular figure on the men's and women's tours, reportedly succumbed to prostate cancer. "We are all so sad to hear of the passing of Peter McNamara, a much-loved and respected member of our tennis family. His contribution to the sport as a player, coach and mentor will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," Tennis Australia said.

McNamara reached a career-high world number seven in singles, winning five titles, but was perhaps best known for his doubles partnership alongside fellow Australian Paul McNamee.

The duo twice won Wimbledon, in 1980 and 1982, as well as the 1979 Australian Open.

"Hard to believe that after 50 years of friendship Macca is gone," McNamee tweeted.

"You lived life to the full mate and will be missed by your loved ones and many more...a toast to the great times mate," he said.

After his retirement from playing, McNamara moved into coaching, mentoring Mark Philippoussis and Grigor Dimitrov, before working with China's Wang Qiang.

Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou called him "very charismatic, totally passionate about his job".

"He did an incredible job with Grigor Dimitrov helping his transitions to the pros," he added.

Boris Becker said "R.I.P. Peter McNamara! One of the good guys in tennis!", while Simona Halep's former coach Darren Cahill called him "a great player, great coach that improved every player he worked with".

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Tennis
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Wimbledon doubles champion Peter McNamara has died aged 64
  • McNamara reached a career-high world number seven in singles
  • After his retirement from playing, McNamara moved into coaching
Related Articles
Watch: American Tennis Player Alison Riske Dances To Bollywood Track, Wows Sania Mirza
Watch: American Tennis Player Alison Riske Dances To Bollywood Track, Wows Sania Mirza
Wimbledon: Simona Halep To Receive Romania
Wimbledon: Simona Halep To Receive Romania's Highest Distinction
"By The Way, Grass Tasted Like Never Before": Novak Djokovic On Wimbledon Win
"By The Way, Grass Tasted Like Never Before": Novak Djokovic On Wimbledon Win
Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Fifth Wimbledon Title In Longest Ever Final
Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Fifth Wimbledon Title In Longest Ever Final
Wimbledon Final, Highlights Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Wimbledon 2019 Title
Wimbledon Final, Highlights Tennis Score, Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer: World No.1 Novak Djokovic Beats Roger Federer To Win Wimbledon 2019 Title
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.