Fed Cup Final: France, Czechs Level Despite Karolina Pliskova Epic

Karolina Pliskova held her nerve when it mattered most. © AFP

Caroline Garcia defeated two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 to bring France level at 1-1 against the Czech Republic after the first day of the Fed Cup final on Saturday.

Earlier, Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-3, 4-6, 16-14 in an epic rubber which lasted 12 minutes short of four hours as the Czechs, chasing a fifth title in six years, got off to a sensational start.

US Open runner-up Pliskova, the world number six, claimed victory having been 5-2 up in the decider and holding two match points at 9-8 in a match which shifted momentum at breath-taking speed.

Mladenovic, the world number 42 and a close friend of her Czech rival since the pair were 10 years old, even served for the match herself at 12-11 but was unable to press home her advantage, with her challenge eventually undone by cramping.

The last set was the longest to be contested in a final in the history of the tournament.

"It was my longest ever match, but I still feel pretty fresh," said 24-year-old Pliskova.

"She served really well so I had to wait for my chances. She found the big serve when she needed it."

Mladenovic, who along with Garcia was recently reinstated in the French team following a suspension for bitter criticism of the country's tennis federation at the Olympics, said her match had been draining.

"I have played long matches, but nothing compared to this," she said.

"We played the equivalent of a men's four- or five-set match. It was very tough emotionally as well as physically."

Kvitova, the world number 11, faced 23rd-ranked Garcia fresh from her title run at the WTA Elite Trophy tournament in China which gave the Czech a 19th career crown.

She was favourite to win a third meeting in four with Garcia but the French player made the most of an error-strewn performance by the Czech left-hander to claim an upset win on a second match point.

It was Garcia's fourth win in five Fed Cup singles rubbers this season as France stayed on course to claim a third title after triumphs in 1997 and 2003.

Kvitova endured a trademark roller-coaster day, coming back from 2-4 in the opening set to lead 5-4 before shipping the ensuing tiebreak.

She then fell 1-4 down in the second set before clawing back to 3-4. However, her 25th unforced error of the afternoon gave Garcia a break and 5-3 lead which the French player confidently converted into victory.

On Sunday, Czech skipper Petr Pala, who is bidding to become the most successful Fed Cup captain of all time, will face a major selection dilemma.

Despite a short turnaround Pliskova is due to play Garcia before Kvitova tackles Mladenovic in the second reverse singles.

Garcia and Mladenovic, the top-ranked pairing in the world and French Open champions, are then set to meet Lucie Hradecka and Barbora Strycova in what could be the decisive doubles.