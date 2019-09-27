Besides being a star attraction on the court, Eugenie Bouchard is among the most popular female tennis players in Twitter-verse. An avid Twitter user, she regularly tweeting about non-tennis matters and also has a lot of interaction with fans on the social media platform. In 2017, the Canadian tennis player even lost a Super Bowl bet on Twitter and had to go for a blind date with a stranger . On Friday, the 22-year-old Montreal-born blonde took to Twitter to ask for suggestions for the "best pizza to order in from".

What's the best pizza to order in from — Genie Bouchard (@geniebouchard) September 26, 2019

As expected, hordes of fans flooded the reply section to give their suggestions. And while some took the matter rather seriously and gave honest answers, others took a completely different path.

Heard a slice of humble can do wonders for the soul — Nelu Coroian (@schiwwe) September 26, 2019

Call me Genie I will bring you pizza. — McGuire (@McGuire72) September 26, 2019

I don't know and i don't care ,

But you're so beautiful , but you already know that — ahmad rashed (@mid_rashed) September 26, 2019

I think you should concentrate on clearing the 1st round of Grand Slam.... — Anirban Banerjee (@AnirbanBanerj19) September 27, 2019

Whats the best way to order in Genie Bouchard from? — Jayson A (@1983jayson) September 26, 2019

I'm so glad you're alive, tweeting and eating pizza!! — RacquetMouth (@RacquetMouth) September 27, 2019

Win some tennis games!!!! — Joce Faucher (@jocefau) September 26, 2019

... but the delivery charge is a killer... — Ken Ernhofer (@kernhofer) September 27, 2019

That's a loaded question — Ryan (@Saw_Ville35) September 26, 2019

Buy some Pillsbury dough and make your own... trust me — Johnnymorose (@johnnymorose) September 27, 2019

Buy a cheese pizza. Go to a tacos al pastor restaurant, order half kilo of pastor, put it on the pizza and enjoy.

Note: just if you're in Mexico — Alex Thompson (@Alexmagic182) September 27, 2019

Eating your feelings? Me too. — AC (@achristian81) September 27, 2019

The one you end up eating after you order it — Michael (@MarchelKYMS1) September 27, 2019

Italy I guess —(@Yougenstu) September 27, 2019

Two years back, the Canadian tennis player had paid off her lost Super Bowl bet by joining blind date John Goehrke at a Brooklyn Nets NBA home game against Milwaukee.

Goehrke, a 20-year-old University of Missouri student and New England Patriots supporter, won his dream date with Bouchard thanks to the New England Patriots' record-setting rally to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Eugenie Bouchard had predicted an Atlanta triumph on Twitter with the Falcons ahead 21-0 and her suitor pitched a date if the Patriots rallied to win.

Bouchard agreed, only to then see Tom Brady lead the Patriots to a 34-28 comeback triumph.

Bouchard, who was once ranked No.5 in the world after reaching the final of Wimbledon in 2014, has had some underwhelming performances in recent times, which has seen her drop to her current WTA ranking of 157.

Earlier this month, Bouchard was upstaged by teenage compatriot Bianca Andreescu, who beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams to become Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

The US Open triumph lifted Andreescu to a career-best fifth in the world rankings, matching the best-ever mark by a Canadian woman set by Eugenie Bouchard in 2014.