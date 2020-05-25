Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sania Mirza Has An Important Message For Fans On Eid During Coronavirus

Updated: 25 May 2020 15:06 IST

Sania Mirza gave advice to her fans on how to celebrate Eid during these trying times.

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020: Sania Mirza Has An Important Message For Fans On Eid During Coronavirus
Sania Mirza became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award recently. © Twitter

Sania Mirza extended greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr to her fans on Monday, along with important advice on how to celebrate the holy festival amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Asking her fans to stay at home to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, tennis star Sania Mirza tweeted: "I am staying home this Eid WITH and FOR my loved ones... please do the same. Eid Mubarak." Sania Mirza shared a series of tweets, including one picture of herself with son Izhaan, wishing "for a better world".

"Eid vibes #MyIzzy," Sania captioned the picture with a crescent moon and palms up together emoji on Twitter.

"This Eid, It just doesn't feel the same for countless reasons! This Eid lets think a little more about the needy, a little more about the less fortunate, a little more about the ones fighting for their lives and about the ones that have lost their lives due to a pandemic," she said in another tweet.

"Plane crash or anything else. Pray for them and their families. This Eid, pray for humanity, pray for health, for peace, for less hate and much more love, for togetherness and for a world where we aren't scared to hug each other without wondering if we would make each other sick...

"This eid, there is a lot to be thankful and grateful for. This eid, let's all come together while staying apart and wish for a better world and mercy from our creator in these hard times that the world is going through," Sania added.

The world of sports has come to a halt due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown.

Earlier this month, Sania Mirza became the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful return to the court post motherhood. She won the award for Asia/Oceania zone after securing a whopping 10,000 plus votes out of the total 16,985 cast for this year's three regional Group I nominees.

The Fed Cup Heart Award winners were determined via online voting by fans which went on for a week starting from May 1.

Sania's vote share of over 60 percent of the total votes is a testimony to the global popularity of the Indian star at the Fed Cup competition.

