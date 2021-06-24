Women's doubles pair of Sania Mirza and Bethanie Sands has been knocked out of the ongoing Eastbourne International.

The pair was knocked out in the 1st round after suffering a defeat at the hands of Sabrina Santamaria and Christina McHale 3-6, 4-6.

Sania and her partner lost the match in straight sets and the duo failed to leave a mark in the match.

The first set was lost 3-6, while the second was lost 4-6 and in the end, Sania and her partner were sent crashing out.

Promoted

Sania first participated in the Nottingham Open, beginning June 6 followed by the Birmingham Open on June 14, the Eastbourne Open on June 20.

Now, the Indian tennis star will be seen in the Wimbledon Grand Slam, beginning June 28.